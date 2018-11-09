Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.65 Million

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $18.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $27.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.96 million to $54.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.15 million, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $43.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.27 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

