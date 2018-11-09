Analysts Anticipate W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.95. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.64%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 75.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $217,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. 4,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,974. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $65.92 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

