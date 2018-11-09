Analysts Expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. 1-800-Flowers.Com posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Cann reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

FLWS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $817.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,582 shares in the company, valued at $9,884,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $177,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,950. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

