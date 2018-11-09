Analysts Expect ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

ASLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter valued at about $12,660,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

