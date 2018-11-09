Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $4,185,976.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,588,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock worth $15,347,937 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,361,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,885,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 9,208,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

