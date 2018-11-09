Analysts Expect Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Champions Oncology.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSBR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ CSBR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 87,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $383,545.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,861.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.