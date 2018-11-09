Analysts Offer Predictions for MINDBODY Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MB)

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MINDBODY in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin expects that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MINDBODY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MINDBODY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of MB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,135. MINDBODY has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MINDBODY news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $720,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam L. Miller bought 3,000 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,896. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

