Analysts Set Expectations for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

APD stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $175.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.