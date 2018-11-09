Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) PT at $34.80

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

LMAT stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $533,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at $117,277,984.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,462 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,202,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,255,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

