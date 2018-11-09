Analysts Set Linamar Co. (LNR) PT at $79.80

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC raised shares of Linamar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

LNR stock traded down C$1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.21. 705,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$47.60 and a 52 week high of C$77.16.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.0699999492354 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, insider Salvatore Cocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.70, for a total value of C$140,100.00. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.09, for a total value of C$302,068.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock worth $740,708.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

