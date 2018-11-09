Analysts Set Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Target Price at $316.10

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.10.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.81. 486,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,481. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $252.23 and a 12 month high of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,617.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

