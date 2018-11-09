Analysts Set Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Target Price at $55.22

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

SYNA opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

