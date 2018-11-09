Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/23/2018 – Delphi Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies’ operation in the global automotive component supply industry remains a concern. The industry is subject to stiff competition, rapid technological changes, short product life cycles and cyclical and reduced consumer demand patterns. Declining business from light duty diesel is expected to hurt Delphi Technologies’ prospects. High debt and seasonality are other major headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry year-to-date. However, Delphi Technologies looks strong on the back of its vast geographic presence, especially from the opportunities in Asia Pacific region and China. Regional presence coupled with its diversified and innovative product portfolio with updated technologies strengthen its client base. The aftermarket business generates stable recurring revenues.”

10/3/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Delphi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $19.72 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Get Delphi Technologies PLC alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.