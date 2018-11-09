Analyzing China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS) & TSS (TSSI)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 5.81, indicating that its share price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TSS and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSS and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $18.32 million 0.60 $760,000.00 N/A N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $25.12 million 1.72 $24.04 million N/A N/A

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 4.70% -371.09% 12.95% China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs beats TSS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, development, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure in the United States. It provides a single-source solution for facilities, such as data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installations, and facilities management. TSS, Inc. serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

