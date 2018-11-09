Analyzing ENGlobal (ENG) & Arcadis (ARCAY)

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ENGlobal alerts:

This table compares ENGlobal and Arcadis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.43 -$16.25 million N/A N/A Arcadis $3.64 billion 0.35 $80.02 million N/A N/A

Arcadis has higher revenue and earnings than ENGlobal.

Volatility & Risk

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadis has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arcadis pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ENGlobal does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Arcadis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -30.67% -25.83% -19.18% Arcadis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENGlobal and Arcadis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Arcadis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadis beats ENGlobal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. It serves petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. In addition, this segment offers electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government agencies, refineries, and petrochemical and process industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services. It also offers contract solutions for claims preparation and defense, dispute avoidance and resolution, expert witness, and strategic procurement and contract advice; cost and commercial management, strategic procurement and contract strategy, and whole lifecycle costing services; civil and structural engineering, asset management, electrical engineering, building information modelling, mechanical engineering, and tunneling and underground infrastructure services; and environmental solutions, such as site evaluation and restoration, strategic environmental consulting, environmental construction, and environmental planning services. In addition, the company provides sustainable urban development, transportation planning, and urban planning services; and water supply and treatment, water management, and industrial water treatment services. It serves natural resources, power, retail, transportation, water and utilities, public, and other industrial sectors, as well as cities, commercial developers, contractors, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.