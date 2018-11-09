Analyzing InterGroup (INTG) and Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) and Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InterGroup and Boardwalk REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterGroup 7.02% -7.62% 4.37% Boardwalk REIT 24.02% 3.41% 1.74%

Dividends

Boardwalk REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. InterGroup does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InterGroup and Boardwalk REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A Boardwalk REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterGroup and Boardwalk REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterGroup $71.58 million 1.09 $4.08 million N/A N/A Boardwalk REIT $326.11 million 5.32 $44.16 million N/A N/A

Boardwalk REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InterGroup.

Volatility and Risk

InterGroup has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk REIT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of InterGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Boardwalk REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of InterGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boardwalk REIT beats InterGroup on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2018, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 20 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family and commercial real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies which invest primarily in real estate. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

