Analyzing Moog (MOG.B) & Indoor Harvest (INQD)

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) and Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Moog alerts:

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indoor Harvest does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moog and Indoor Harvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indoor Harvest has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moog and Indoor Harvest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.71 billion 1.09 $96.51 million N/A N/A Indoor Harvest $160,000.00 15.70 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Moog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Indoor Harvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 3.56% 13.02% 5.29% Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -948.81%

Summary

Moog beats Indoor Harvest on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.