Analyzing Pharming Group (PHGUF) & Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI)

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $101.24 million 6.29 -$90.37 million ($0.18) -6.11 Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $285.80 million 0.93 $10.37 million N/A N/A

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -36.30% -176.01% -26.20% Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 2.40% 18.09% 3.83%

Risk & Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pharming Group and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) beats Pharming Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It also engages in the development of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for treating HAE attacks; and recombinant human factor VIII (rhFVIII), a natural human blood clotting factor for treating haemophilia A. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of new products based on the Pharming technology platform; and a partnership agreement with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc. operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

