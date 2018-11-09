Analyzing PHI Group (PHIL) & Servicemaster Global (SERV)

PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) and Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PHI Group has a beta of 6.24, indicating that its stock price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicemaster Global has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHI Group and Servicemaster Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Group -120.94% -65.87% -10.06% Servicemaster Global 16.61% 24.46% 5.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Servicemaster Global shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of PHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Servicemaster Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHI Group and Servicemaster Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Servicemaster Global 0 3 7 0 2.70

Servicemaster Global has a consensus target price of $46.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Servicemaster Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Servicemaster Global is more favorable than PHI Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHI Group and Servicemaster Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Group $1.67 million 0.43 -$2.02 million N/A N/A Servicemaster Global $2.91 billion 1.98 $510.00 million $2.11 20.17

Servicemaster Global has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Summary

Servicemaster Global beats PHI Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHI Group

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home service plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, cabinet and wood furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national sales teams, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carrier. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

