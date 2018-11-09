Analyzing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sesen Bio (SESN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 28.24% 30.24% 21.59% Sesen Bio N/A -92.92% -32.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sesen Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $5.87 billion 6.69 $1.20 billion $13.41 27.09 Sesen Bio $430,000.00 333.11 -$29.02 million ($1.11) -1.68

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 15 7 0 2.26 Sesen Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $412.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Sesen Bio has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%. Given Sesen Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Sesen Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection to treat rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it develops EYLEA, a trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma; and Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Suptavumab, Cemiplimab, Fasinumab, Evinacumab, Nesvacumab/aflibercept, Trevogrumab, REGN1908-1909, REGN1979, REGN3470-3471-3479, REGN2477, REGN3500, REGN3767, and REGN3918, which are antibody-based clinical programs under various stages of development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Teva, Intellia Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Decibel Therapeutics, Astellas, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

