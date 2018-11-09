AnaptysBio (ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

ANAB traded down $8.71 on Friday, reaching $72.33. 836,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,494. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 16.19.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,046,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,893,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

