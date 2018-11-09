Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.67 Million

Analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) will post $596.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $658.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.00 million. Andeavor Logistics reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Andeavor Logistics.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 19,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,276,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 133,643 shares of company stock worth $6,594,124. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANDX opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Andeavor Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

