Andersons (ANDE) and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) Head to Head Comparison

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Andersons has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andersons and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $3.69 billion 0.26 $42.51 million $1.15 29.83 CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares $31.93 billion N/A $127.85 million N/A N/A

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Andersons.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Andersons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 2.66% 4.07% 1.53% CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 1.65% 9.12% 3.14%

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Andersons and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 2 1 0 2.33 CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andersons currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Andersons’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares.

Summary

Andersons beats CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

