Angela Ai Sells 8,391 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $312,564.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angela Ai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum China alerts:

On Friday, September 7th, Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of Yum China stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $37.28 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 876,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 486,810 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,151,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Angela Ai Sells 8,391 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/angela-ai-sells-8391-shares-of-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-stock.html.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.