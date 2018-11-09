ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 1,018,396 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $282,167,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,974,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,702,000 after buying an additional 301,081 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,449,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944,084 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. The company had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly-shares-bought-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.