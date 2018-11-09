ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 7.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.77% of ANSYS worth $121,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $47,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,756 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/ansys-inc-anss-is-ownership-capital-b-v-s-2nd-largest-position.html.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.