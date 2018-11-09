Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP Sells $2,267,270.46 in Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,573. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $213.29 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 138.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 48.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 707,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

