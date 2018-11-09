Apc Technology Group (APC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apc Technology Group earned a news impact score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

APC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,406. Apc Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.47 ($0.11).

About Apc Technology Group

APC Technology Group PLC designs, specifies, and distributes specialist electronic components and systems, lighting technologies, and connectivity products in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers electronic components, including power supplies, avionics data bus, semiconductors and opto electronics, high voltage and temperature products, passive components, hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, and electromagnetic solutions, as well as oil and gas, space, and power control products.

