Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apergy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $38.92 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

