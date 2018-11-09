Aperio Group LLC Acquires 12,501 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aperio Group LLC Acquires 12,501 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/aperio-group-llc-acquires-12501-shares-of-on-semiconductor-corp-on.html.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.