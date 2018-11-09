Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,877,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

