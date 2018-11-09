Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 84,239 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.75 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.11). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 300,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,877,996 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Endosurgery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

