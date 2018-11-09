Apptio Inc (APTI) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain Sells 2,500 Shares

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apptio stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 377,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,001. Apptio Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTI. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Apptio by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apptio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apptio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTI shares. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

