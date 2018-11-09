Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stake Lifted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3,949.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

APTV opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

