Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Given a $9.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given a $9.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 289.61% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We reiterate our Buy and $8.50 price target. Our target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives its value from both the CG-806 opportunity in AML and APTO-253 opportunity in AML and MDS. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,637. The company has a market cap of $89.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 519.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Aptose Biosciences worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

