Aqua America Inc (WTR) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aqua America in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aqua America’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.