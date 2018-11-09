AquaVenture (WAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. AquaVenture updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WAAS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 1,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,074. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $455.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

