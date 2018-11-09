Arch Coal (ARCH) Given a $126.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

MKM Partners set a $126.00 target price on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a $79.11 rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.88.

ARCH traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.11. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. Arch Coal’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,169,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,686,000 after buying an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 717,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,274,000 after buying an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 628,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after buying an additional 453,955 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

