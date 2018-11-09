Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

ARCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,906. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

