Ardelyx (ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

