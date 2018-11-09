Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arista Networks from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $252.20 on Monday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $313.37. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $23,489,084.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,115.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,820 shares of company stock valued at $60,871,675 over the last three months. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,732,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,371,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

