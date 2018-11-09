Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,587,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234,681 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,959,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 134,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,429,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

