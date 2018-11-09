Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.76 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

