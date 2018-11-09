Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 81,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $97,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $326,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $311,620.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,230 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $65.18 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

