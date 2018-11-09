Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Armstrong Flooring worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $15.82 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

