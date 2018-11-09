ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ARQL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Get ArQule alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ArQule by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ArQule by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,259 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,994. ArQule has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.63.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.