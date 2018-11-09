Arrow Financial (AROW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP David D. Kaiser sold 963 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $37,547.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $94,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 427.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.