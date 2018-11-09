Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Nov 9th, 2018

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

AHT stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

