Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 602,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 525,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.93 million. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

