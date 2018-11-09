Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 577,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,646,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AHT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $5.45 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

